Flows into equity mutual funds fall sharply in April

Net inflows into open-ended equity mutual funds fell to ₹3,437 crore in April 2021 around 40% of their level in March at ₹9,115 crore. The large positive flows in March had come after 8 months of net outflows in such schemes. However the pull back in April suggests that the rebound may not be sustained. The data was released to Mint by a senior industry executive who declined to be named. Industry body AMFI did not respond to our calls and messages on the release.

