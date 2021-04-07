Following RBI Policy, mutual funds reiterate appeal of 5-7 year ‘sweet spot’

“Investors should expect low single-digit return from the bond market in FY22 and will have to increase their average maturity to optimize their risk-adjusted returns. We wish to highlight that investors at the short-end (up to 2Y) will probably earn zero or negative real return (inflation-adjusted) in FY22, similar to FY21," said a note issued by Dhawal Dalal, chief investment officer, fixed income, of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. “Prudent investors are requested to consider investing in high-quality bonds maturing in 5Y or higher through passively-managed target maturity bond index funds as well as bond ETFs to benefit from diversification, transparency, simple and clear investment objectives, and predictability of returns for hold-to-maturity investors in our opinion," he added. “The current yield curve is quite steep till 5–7 years and then the additional duration risk taken may start overwhelming the additional carry on offer, in our view. Hence, our preference in our active duration mandate remains currently best expressed as an overweight in the 5–6 year part of the government bond curve; with the usual caveats on flexibility," said Choudary.