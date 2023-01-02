For battered bonds, threats of further losses linger
After 2022 rout, bondholders are still betting on lower rates than the Fed is forecasting
The year 2022 marked a truly historic bust for the U.S. bond market. The question now is whether 2023 will produce any kind of meaningful rebound.
Normally a safe investment, U.S. bonds delivered losses over the past 12 months that far exceeded anything investors have seen in their careers. The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index dropped 13%, easily outdoing its previous worst year in data going back to the 1970s, when it declined 2.9% in 1994.
Investors were forced to repeatedly lift their expectations for how high the Federal Reserve would raise short-term interest rates to combat the worst inflation in decades. The sharp drop in bond prices was in many ways the dominant force in financial markets, driving borrowing costs higher and contributing to double-digit losses for stocks.
Despite bonds’ 2022 drubbing and the criticism that the Fed has come under for being slow to act on inflation, investors, if anything, have been consistently more optimistic than the central bank. That continues today, with investors forecasting lower interest rates than the Fed—a divide that some analysts and traders say poses a significant risk of extending last year’s rout.
“I think it’s the same dynamic that’s played out the whole time, which is just that the market thinks that it is smarter than the Fed on this," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies LLC, which was one of the first Wall Street firms to raise alarms in 2021 about the threat of longer-lasting inflation.
The primary cause of investors’ most recent optimism is simple. In early November, investors got their best monthly inflation report in more than a year, which was followed up by an even better report around four weeks later.
Although the headline consumer-price index for November was still up 7.1% from a year earlier, so-called core prices—excluding volatile food and energy categories—climbed only 0.2% from the previous month.
A major contributor to that slowdown was a long-awaited decline in the prices of core goods, such as televisions and used cars, due to increased supply of those products and waning demand.
While the official measure of housing inflation remained elevated, investors and Fed officials have increasingly looked past those numbers since they reflect rents on both new and existing leases instead of just new leases, which have been declining recently.
“We’re seeing many signs of inflation coming back down," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group, a financial advisory firm. “It sure looks like as quickly as it went up, we could see it come back down."
But in recent remarks, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has emphasized that, even in recent months, there has been only a modest slowdown in price increases for core services outside of housing.
That is an area of the economy seen as most sensitive to labor costs, which have shown few signs of decelerating. It also makes up a large share of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal-consumption expenditures price index.
“The Fed is saying, OK, we’re satisfied with some of the inflation data but still very much dissatisfied with a big component of it that’s going to require higher interest rates," said Mr. Simons, of Jefferies.
That is where the potential conflict hinges. Investors, according to interest-rate derivative prices, were betting at the end of December that the Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate will sit around 4.6% at the end of 2023—well below the Fed’s median forecast of 5.1%. The divergence for the end of 2024 was even wider, with investors betting on a 3.4% rate compared with the Fed’s 4.1% forecast.
If the Fed doesn’t bear out those forecasts and pivot soon to cutting rates, some analysts and traders say, both bonds and stocks could be in for another tough year, as bond investors will likely be forced to adopt a view closer to the hawkish one taken by the Fed. This could mean more price declines in bonds, rising yields and deeper selling in stocks, where some portfolio managers warn that valuations remain problematic in numerous sectors.
For bond investors, one source of hope heading into 2023 is that the average yield of bonds in the Bloomberg index has climbed to 4.7% from 1.75% at the start of 2022. That should make it easier to eke out a positive return even if bond prices continue to fall.
Still, even bond investors who are cautiously optimistic about 2023 say they are prepared to react more quickly to bad news on inflation than they were when entering 2022.
Ed Al-Hussainy, a senior currency and rates analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments, said his team has positioned their portfolios to benefit from falling yields, particularly on longer-term bonds.
He said longer-term bonds should benefit more in 2023 when stock prices fall than they did in 2022—especially if it looks like the U.S. economy is entering a recession. Still, he said, his team is going to be focused on wages in early 2023 and will move rapidly if those keep exceeding expectations.
The biggest problem for many investors in 2022 wasn’t even the economic data, he said, it was that “we were blinded by history to some extent," holding on too long to the belief that inflation would quickly revert to its prepandemic level.