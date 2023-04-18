Foreigners snap up $2 bn of India’s index-eligible, high-yielding govt bonds3 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Overseas investors have bought ₹17,250 crore ($2.1 billion) of so-called Fully Accessible Route (FAR) bonds, with them being net buyers in every month so far this year. The buying eclipsed the purchases in the whole of 2022 which was at ₹15,900 crore
Foreign buying of India’s index-eligible, high-yielding government bonds crossed $2 billion this year, coinciding with a survey that showed more global investors favoring debt from the South Asian nation be added to JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s benchmark emerging markets index.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×