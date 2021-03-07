FPIs turn net sellers in Indian markets, pull out 5,156 crore in March so far

"Bond markets are discounting reflation in the US due to the massive monetary and fiscal stimulus. But the US 10-year yield is unlikely to move beyond, say 1.7%, given the Fed's declared policy to keep interest rates near zero through 2023. The upcoming FOMC Meet is likely to emphasize the need to keep rates down for an extended period of time," Vijayakumar added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}