Markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday banned mutual fund house Franklin Templeton from offering debt plans for two years, ordered to refund management and advisory fees totaling ₹512 crore on the six shut debt plans and pay a penalty of ₹5 crore.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had shut six debt schemes with assets of around ₹26,000 crore on 23 April 2020 after they faced unprecedented redemptions. The six schemes were ultra short bond, low duration, short term income, income opportunities, dynamic accrual and credit risk fund.

The Sebi case looked at robustness of Franklin’s internal systems, compliance, risk management practices, due diligence processes and the method of categorization of schemes.

In its investigation Sebi found that the asset management company had committed serious lapses or violations by replicating high–risk strategy across several schemes, pushed long term papers into short duration schemes and failed to exercise exit options in the face of emerging liquidity crisis, among others.

“For a fund house which has been in this industry in India for over two and a half decades, it is surprising that its systems to monitor and manage critical risks like liquidity, credit and concentration are less than robust. The effectiveness of these systems stand compromised in the process of the Noticee’s single minded pursuit of reaping high yield," said G. Mahalingam, whole time member, Sebi, in the order.

The regulator has asked Franklin to refund the investment management and advisory fees collected from June 4, 2018 till April 23, 2020 with respect to the six debt schemes inspected along with simple interest at the rate of 12% per annum. This comes to a total of ₹512 crore. In the event of failure to pay the collected fees, interest at 12% per annum will be levied which shall commence from the date the amount becomes payable.

Moreover, a penalty of ₹5 crore has been levied by Sebi for vialoting various sectiors of the Sebi Act.

"I would expect that the disgorgement of the investment management fee to be refunded to investors in proportion to their holdings in the six schemes and this would include investors in 2018 and 2019 who exited the schemes before they were wound up," said Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services.

Moreover, Sebi has directed former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific (APAC) Vivek Kudva and his wife Rupa to transfer ₹30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to an escrow account within 45 days. The money would be disbursed to them from the escrow account in the same proportion as repayments to unit holders, as part of the winding up process. The markets regulator has also barred them from accessing the securities market for one year and fined them a total of ₹7 crore.

