Franklin can’t offer debt plans for 2 yrs, to return 512 cr in advisory fees

Moreover, Sebi has directed former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific (APAC) Vivek Kudva and his wife Rupa to transfer ₹30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to an escrow account within 45 days. The money would be disbursed to them from the escrow account in the same proportion as repayments to unit holders, as part of the winding up process. The markets regulator has also barred them from accessing the securities market for one year and fined them a total of ₹7 crore.