A letter from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund to its distributors issued today announced that a sum of ₹2,488.75 crores will be distributed to unit holders of the 6 Franklin Templeton debt schemes that were wound up on 23rd April 2020. The latest distribution comes on top of ₹9,122 crores distributed in February 2021 and ₹2,962 crores distributed in April 2021. The Supreme Court appointed SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd in February to oversee the distribution of proceeds and disposal of assets in the Franklin schemes. Against the payment received, units of investors would be proportionately extinguished.

“We are pleased to now inform you that SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of INR 2,488.75 crores to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of 3 May 2021," said the letter. Following the latest distribution, around investors in the 6 debt schemes of Franklin templeton will have received around 56% of their corpus of roughly ₹26,000 crore. As a percentage of scheme assets unit holders would have amounts ranging from 26% to 87%, the letter said, following the latest payout.

