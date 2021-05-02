Franklin investors to get 2,489 cr this week

“We are pleased to now inform you that SBI Funds Management Pvt. Ltd. (SBI MF) would be distributing the next tranche of INR 2,488.75 crores to unitholders across all six schemes. The payment to all investors whose accounts are KYC compliant with all details available will be made during the week of 3 May 2021," said the letter. Following the latest distribution, around investors in the 6 debt schemes of Franklin templeton will have received around 56% of their corpus of roughly ₹26,000 crore. As a percentage of scheme assets unit holders would have amounts ranging from 26% to 87%, the letter said, following the latest payout.

