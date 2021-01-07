Franklin MF's six schemes under winding up receive 13,120 crore till Dec 31

It has been a little over eight months since the orderly winding up of the six schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has started. The Supreme Court on December 3, 2020 issued an interim order allowing the Trustee of Franklin Templeton to seek consent of the unitholders for the winding up of the six schemes. Supreme court in its interim order on December 9, 2020, had directed SEBI to appoint an observer to oversee the voting exercise and the electronic unitholder meet.