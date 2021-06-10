Franklin Templeton allays investors' fears after SEBI ban on new debt funds

The market regulator has also ordered the fund house to refund investment and advisory fees collected from June 4, 2018, till April 23, 2020 for these six schemes, along with interest 12 per cent per annum. This amount, calculated at over ₹512 crore by SEBI has to be submitted within 21 days of the order and will be used for repaying unitholders. Franklin Templeton has also been fined ₹5 crore that it is supposed to pay within 45 days of the order.