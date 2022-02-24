Franklin Templeton appoints Avinash Satwalekar as president of India business

Commenting on the appointments, a Franklin Templeton spokesperson, said: “We would like to thank Sanjay (Sapre) for leading the India business with distinction over the last six years, including through the challenging period since April 2020, when the Trustee announced the winding up of six fixed income funds. Since then, over 103% of the aggregate reported AUM value across those six funds when the decision to wind up the funds was announced, has been distributed to investors so far."