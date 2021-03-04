The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Franklin Templeton Asset Management, according to media reports. The ECIR is reportedly based on an FIR filed by the Chennai police under Section 420 of the IPC. The FIR followed a complaint by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA).

However, a letter written by industry body AMFI in October 2020 questioned the FIR registered by the Chennai police by advocating that investigation of such offenses must rest with the expert regulator - SEBI. The ECIR of the Enforcement Directorate based on the Chennai FIR may force the industry body to change its stand. Sanjay Sapre, President of Franklin Templeton Asset Management is Chairman of the AMFI Operations and Compliance Committee, an appointment that further complicates the position of the industry body. To be sure, Sapre is also a member of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“Any bona-fide decisions and actions of mutual funds, which may go awry due to various extraneous reasons, can now be translated into criminal action by non-expert bodies, even when an expert regulatory body has been established under an Act of Parliament, viz. SEBI Act…" said the AMFI letter sent in October 2020. The FIR by the Chennai police was filed after a complaint by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability, an investor body under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In response to a Mint query, AMFI reiterated its position. “There is no change in AMFI’s stand in the matter. We firmly believe that the matter is entirely within SEBI’s purview. SEBI has adequate powers under the act of parliament to take appropriate action against anyone found to be in contravention with the SEBI Act or the rules and regulations made thereunder. SEBI as a Regulator should take appropriate action based on the merits of the case," said NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI. According to various media reports, SEBI has summoned Franklin officials to seek explanations on the withdrawals from the 6 debt schemes before they were closed.

“The IPC, anti-money laundering laws and SEBI Act govern different offences. The Enforcement Directorate investigation on money laundering follows on the IPC complaint with the Chennai police. However to the extent that the concerned action is a securities offence, it is SEBI which should investigate, as an expert body," said Sandeep Parekh, Managing Partner, Finsec Law Advisors.

