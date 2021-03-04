Franklin Templeton case should be probed by SEBI: AMFI

“Any bona-fide decisions and actions of mutual funds, which may go awry due to various extraneous reasons, can now be translated into criminal action by non-expert bodies, even when an expert regulatory body has been established under an Act of Parliament, viz. SEBI Act…" said the AMFI letter sent in October 2020. The FIR by the Chennai police was filed after a complaint by Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability, an investor body under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In response to a Mint query, AMFI reiterated its position. “There is no change in AMFI’s stand in the matter. We firmly believe that the matter is entirely within SEBI’s purview. SEBI has adequate powers under the act of parliament to take appropriate action against anyone found to be in contravention with the SEBI Act or the rules and regulations made thereunder. SEBI as a Regulator should take appropriate action based on the merits of the case," said NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI. According to various media reports, SEBI has summoned Franklin officials to seek explanations on the withdrawals from the 6 debt schemes before they were closed.