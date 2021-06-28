In a temporary relief for Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt. Ltd, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Monday stayed a Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) order, which had barred the fund house from launching any new debt schemes for two years.

The matter is listed for further hearing on 30 August.

“With reference to the order issued by whole-time member (WTM) of Sebi on June 7, 2021, Franklin Templeton filed an appeal and an application for stay before the Hon’ble Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). After hearing the parties, the Hon’ble SAT has stayed the operation of the order passed by the WTM," Franklin Templeton said.

The asset management company had earlier said that it “strongly disagreed with the findings in the Sebi order".

The markets regulator earlier this month had barred Franklin from offering debt plans for two years and ordered it to refund management and advisory fees totaling ₹512 crore on six shut debt schemes for violating regulations while closing them. Sebi also imposed a penalty of ₹5 crore for violating various sections of the Sebi Act.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had shut six debt schemes with assets of around ₹26,000 crore on 23 April 2020 after they faced unprecedented redemptions. The six schemes were ultra-short bonds, low duration, short-term income, income opportunities, dynamic accrual and credit risk fund.

The Sebi case looked at the robustness of Franklin’s internal systems, compliance, risk management practices, due diligence processes and the method of categorization of schemes.

In its investigation, Sebi had found that Franklin had committed serious lapses or violations by replicating high-risk strategy across several schemes, pushed long-term papers into short-duration schemes and failed to exercise exit options in the face of the emerging liquidity crisis, among others.

Moreover, Sebi has directed the former head of Franklin Templeton Asia Pacific (APAC) Vivek Kudva and his wife Rupato to transfer ₹30.70 crore of redeemed FT units to an escrow account within 45 days. The markets regulator has also barred them from accessing the securities market for one year and fined a total of ₹7 crore.

