Franklin Templeton investors vote to shut 6 debt schemes

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund ’s investors voted overwhelmingly in favour of winding down the six debt schemes , a court-appointed observer told the Supreme Court on Monday. T.S. Krishnamurthy, the observer for e-voting process, said in his report that more than 96% unitholders gave their consent during the voting on 26-29 December 2020.

“We are thankful to our unitholders for voting overwhelmingly in favour of the orderly winding-up of all six schemes. We deeply appreciate the support of our investors and partners and hope to commence distribution of investment proceeds at the earliest, subject to the directions of the Supreme Court in the next hearing scheduled on 25 January," a Franklin Templeton spokesperson said.

On 23 April 2020, Franklin Templeton had shut down the six debt schemes with assets of nearly ₹26,000 crore under management, citing redemption pressure and lack of liquidity in the debt market following the covid-induced lockdown. The six schemes are Low Duration Fund, Dynamic Accrual Fund, Credit Risk Fund, Short Term Income Plan, Ultra Short Bond Fund and Income Opportunities Fund.

The unitholders’ approval now paves the way for investors to get their money back. According to experts, the apex court may issue guidelines on the next date of hearing and unitholders may start receiving the funds within the next four to six weeks.

“Since the orderly winding-up has been given the green signal, there is no sense in holding the cash any longer. The next step will be to appoint a liquidation agency, which is likely to take another three to four weeks," Amol Joshi, founder, Plan Rupee Investment Services, said.

The mutual fund house had recently disclosed that the six shut schemes received a total of ₹13,789 crore till 15 January from maturities, pre-payments and coupon payments since 24 April 2020. Franklin Templeton said cash levels were at ₹9,190 crore as on 15 January for five cash-positive schemes.

Experts said this may result in investors getting most of their money back. “Out of the initial ₹26,000 crore asset size of the six schemes, 50% assets have been monetized. The schemes were wound up because these were only AA- and A-rated schemes. If 50% of the credit volume has been liquidated, I don’t see why further assets should not get monetized as close to fair value as possible," Joshi said

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via