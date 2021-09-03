MUMBAI: Franklin Templeton has received Rs148.75 crore in interest from Vodafone Idea. The fund house had written down and then segregated its exposure to Vodafone Idea in January last year following an adverse Supreme Court ruling on the teleco's liabilities. It is now in negotiations over an interest rate reset clause in Franklin Templeton's Vodafone paper, a source told Mint.

All put together, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has an exposure of around Rs1,250 crore to the telecom major. The debt paper has a provision for “interest rate reset" on 3 September. This was earlier listed as a rest option with a put and call date. However, following an addendum on 16 August, Franklin Templeton dropped the put and call portion, citing implementation of a change effected by valuation agencies under the guidance of the AMFI valuation committee. It is thus unclear whether Franklin Templeton will be able to force Vodafone Idea to repay the debt if the company is unable to pay the interest rate as per the reset clause.

Messages to a Franklin Templeton spokesperson seeking for clarity on the issue remained answered till the time of publishing.

The Vodafone Idea exposure is present across the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton that were wound up in April 2020. However, it was side pocketed, placed in a separate portfolio, by Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in January of the same year, prior to the winding up. Investors in side pocketed units cannot enter and exit at will. They are repaid money as and when it is recovered from debt issuers.

This week, Franklin Templeton began payment of a fresh tranche of Rs2,918.5 crore to unit holders in the six schemes that were wound up on 23 April 2020. With this, the schemes will have cumulatively returned ₹23,998.84 crore to investors or 96.18% of the net asset value of the six schemes. The winding up is being conducted by SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd under orders from the Supreme Court.

