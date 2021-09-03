All put together, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has an exposure of around Rs1,250 crore to the telecom major. The debt paper has a provision for “interest rate reset" on 3 September. This was earlier listed as a rest option with a put and call date. However, following an addendum on 16 August, Franklin Templeton dropped the put and call portion, citing implementation of a change effected by valuation agencies under the guidance of the AMFI valuation committee. It is thus unclear whether Franklin Templeton will be able to force Vodafone Idea to repay the debt if the company is unable to pay the interest rate as per the reset clause.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}