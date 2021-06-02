OPEN APP
Home >Mutual Funds >News >Franklin Templeton MF says returned 14,572 cr to investors of 6 shut schemes

New Delhi: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund (MF) on Wednesday said its six shuttered debt schemes distributed 14,572 crore to investors till May-end. Further, cash to the tune of 2,642 crore was available for distribution as of May 31, Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement.

The fund house shut its six debt mutual fund schemes in April 2020 citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond market. The schemes -- Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund -- together had an estimated 25,000 crore as assets under management (AUM).

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"The schemes have returned 14,572 crore to unit-holders amounting to 58 per cent of AUM as on April 23, 2020," the fund house said. Under the first disbursement in February, investors received 9,122 crore, while 2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12 and in the latest disbursement during the week of May 3, investors were paid 2,489 crore. In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI Mutual Fund to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton MF.

SBI MF has been appointed as the liquidator for the schemes under winding up by the Supreme Court.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout