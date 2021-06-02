Franklin Templeton MF says returned 14,572 cr to investors of 6 shut schemes

"The schemes have returned ₹14,572 crore to unit-holders amounting to 58 per cent of AUM as on April 23, 2020," the fund house said. Under the first disbursement in February, investors received ₹9,122 crore, while ₹2,962 crore were paid to investors during the week of April 12 and in the latest disbursement during the week of May 3, investors were paid ₹2,489 crore. In March, the Supreme Court accepted the standard operating procedure (SOP) finalised by SBI Mutual Fund to monetise assets and distribute the proceeds to unitholders of the six debt schemes of Franklin Templeton MF.