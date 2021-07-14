Franklin Templeton migrates to CAMS, suspends transactions over weekend

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund made a payment of ₹3,302 crores this week as part of the winding-up process for 6 debt funds frozen on 23 April 2020. According to the aforesaid spokesperson, this would mark the return of ₹21,080 crore cumulatively although unit holders in some schemes have received more than others depending on the level of recovery in the paper held by the scheme in question. The combined corpus of the 6 frozen schemes on 23rd April was roughly ₹26,000 crore. The winding-up is being supervised and conducted by SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd.