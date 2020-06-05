MUMBAI : Franklin Templeton India on Friday moved a plea in the Gujarat High Court seeking that it vacates its order which had stayed the e-voting process. The e-voting of unit holders is required to for monetising the underlying assets of the 6 shuttered schemes.

Franklin in its plea said that if the stay is not vacated “it will cause grave harm and prejudice to the more than 3 lakh unitholders of the schemes, including small/retail investors in these schemes as the process of returning the money to these numerous investors will be delayed".

Mint has reviewed a copy of the petition. The matter will be heard on Monday.

The Asset Management Company (AMC) also added that the investors would be deprived of an expeditious return of their respective investments.

Franklin had issued e-voting notices seeking unit holders’ authorisation to monetise the underlying securities set aside on 28 May. E-voting notices were issued to 300,000 investors who invested in the six debt schemes. The e-voting to authorise either the trustees of Franklin or Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP to monetise the assets was scheduled for 9-12 June.

This e-voting process was stayed till 12 June by Gujarat High Court of a petition by Rasna promoter directors that the winding up decision was taken without the consent of the unit holders.

The AMC said that the petition is not present writ is not maintainable as Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is the nodal agency and the market regulator to consider investor complaints.

Sebi has already ordered a forensic audit in respect of the matter and the same is underway. That being the case, once Sebi completes its audit, it will decide upon the future course of action. The Original Petitioners cannot ask this court to conduct a parallel enquiry in respect of the same set of allegations," said Franklin.

The AMC said that the e-voting notices were issued after due consideration and in consultation with Sebi to maximize participation of unitholders in the voting exercise and to enable them to make an informed decision.

Sebi is vested with the jurisdiction to oversee the proper realization and distribution of scheme assets, it said.

The trustee board of the AMC on 23 April had decided to shut down its 6 debt schemes owing to sever illiquidity and redemption pressures brought about due to covid-19 crisis.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lock-down, which was necessary to address the same, led to a dramatic and sustained fall in liquidity in certain segments of the corporate bonds market.

“Given these unprecedented economic conditions, there was a risk of disorderly liquidation of the schemes, which would have resulted in significant value losses for investors," said Franklin.

It also added that the trustee and the AMC had also consulted with Sebi on the matter in the period leading up to the decision to windup the schemes.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via