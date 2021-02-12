Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund investors to receive payment next week

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Supreme Court today dismissed petitions challenging the eVote held for winding up of the 6 schemes of Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund in December allowing investors in the schemes to start receiving payouts of cash accumulated in the schemes from next week. The schemes were frozen on 23rd April and had a total size of around ₹26,000 crore at the time of freezing. They have accumulated cash of ₹9,122 crores (as of 15th January) which will be paid out to investors. SBI Funds Managment Pvt Ltd has been tasked by the Supreme Court to supervise the distribution. The Court also dispensed with the need for a second vote of unit holders on appointing an agency to liquidate the schemes (and return the rest of the money to unit holders). It instead asked SBI Funds Management Pvt Ltd to take up this responsibility. However no timeline has been laid down for SBI to complete this process.

All KYC compliant investors will receive money in proportion to the cash holding in their respective scheme. However investors in schemes with higher cash levels will recieve higher payouts. For instance Franklin Income Opportunities Fund which still has borrowings to pay off and its investors will not receive any money. On the other hand, the cash holding in Franklin Ultra Short Bond Fund is aroud half of its assets allowing its investors get about half their money back.Those whose bank accounts are not eligible for electronic payments will receive payment through cheque or demand draft at their registered addresses.

Alongside, investors will also get account statements from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund showing the funds received and extinguishment of units. They can also request a calculation of capital gains from through the website or call center of the fund house or by emailing the fund house from their registered email addresses. The capital gains tax is at slab rate for holding periods less than 3 years and 20% with indexation for longer holding periods. NRI investors will get payments with the applicable tax deducted at source.

