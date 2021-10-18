MUMBAI: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund hired two fund managers in its equity team to take over the responsibilities of Roshi Jain, a long standing fund manager with the fund house.

Alongside Anand Radhakrishnan, who is chief investment officer (CIO), Equities, Jain manages numerous key funds for Franklin Templeton including Franklin India Bluechip, Franklin India Focused Equity, Franklin Build India Fund, Franklin India High Growth Companies Fund and Franklin Asian Equity Fund.

Jain will move on from Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund at the end of October, having joined in 2006. She was designated 'portfolio manager' in 2011. Effective 12 October, Ajay Argal and Venkatesh Sanjeevi have joined the firm as portfolio managers. Both are based at the Franklin Templeton offices in Chennai, reporting to Anand Radhakrishnan who heads the Emerging Markets Equity – India team.

Ajay Argal will be the designated portfolio manager for Franklin India Focused Equity Fund and Franklin Build India Fund. He had previous stints at Barings in Hong Kong, Aditya Birla Mutual Fund and UTI Mutual Fund. He has over 25 years of experience of managing Indian equities across the market cap spectrum, a release issued by Franklin Templeton said. Argal is an engineering graduate from IIT Bombay and holds a management degree from IIM, Bangalore.

Venkatesh Sanjeevi will manage Franklin India Bluechip Fund and Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund in his role. He was previously a senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London, where he was the co-lead portfolio manager for the Pictet Indian Equities Fund. Sanjeevi has also worked as portfolio manager at ICICI Prudential AMC and Edelweiss Asset Management, Mumbai. He brings over seventeen years of experience in the asset management industry. Sanjeevi is a chartered accountant and holds a management degree from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Commenting on the new hires, Radhakrishnan, said, “Investing in our equity capabilities has been a strategic priority for us and over time we have built a deep bench of talent. We are delighted to welcome Ajay and Venkatesh to our team and believe their extensive experience in India and abroad will be valuable in identifying investment opportunities and managing our flagship offerings for our investors. As always, when hiring, our focus has been on hiring experienced team members who bring diverse perspectives and fit well within our firm culture."

“Roshi, with her diligence and keen acumen in understanding the market, has added value to our unitholders and the firm, over past many years and we would like to thank her for that invaluable contribution. We wish her well in all her future endeavours. We do not anticipate her departure to have any impact on our team-based investment approach, process or the fund’s performance outlook. We pride ourselves on being disciplined investors, known for minimal style drift and adherence to our investment goals—regardless of short-term market trends. Our team remains energized and fully focused on serving our clients today and in the future," Radhakrishnan added.

Franklin Templeton India manages over ₹75,000 crore of equity assets (including offshore funds) and more than two thirds of its equity funds have a history of over 10 years, including four funds which have a track record of over 25 years.

