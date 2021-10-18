Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund rejigs equities team, Roshi Jain to exit

“Roshi, with her diligence and keen acumen in understanding the market, has added value to our unitholders and the firm, over past many years and we would like to thank her for that invaluable contribution. We wish her well in all her future endeavours. We do not anticipate her departure to have any impact on our team-based investment approach, process or the fund’s performance outlook. We pride ourselves on being disciplined investors, known for minimal style drift and adherence to our investment goals—regardless of short-term market trends. Our team remains energized and fully focused on serving our clients today and in the future," Radhakrishnan added.