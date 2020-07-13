Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund updates investors on six schemes under winding up

“I am happy to inform you that further to the annual interest payment received on 12 June 2020 for the security ‘8.25% Vodafone Idea Ltd. (10-July-2020)’ held in the segregated portfolios of the six schemes under winding up, we have now received the full value of the principal due, along with interest for the period 12 June to 9 July 2020. This amount will be distributed to unitholders of the segregated portfolio. This is the full and final payment for this segregated portfolio and will be made by extinguishing all the outstanding units held by each unitholder therein," says the letter.