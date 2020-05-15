Franklin Templeton’s caution on voting against proposal stirs legal debate

MUMBAI: Twenty-two days after Franklin Templeton India shut down its six debt schemes and left 300,000 investors in the lurch, the fund house on Friday said a negative outcome to e-voting would delay the refund process.

This has thrown open a legal debate on the varied interpretation of a 24-year-old mutual fund winding up norm crafted by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The policy guideline has never been tested or updated since 1996. This adds to uncertainty over refund of ₹25,658 crore stuck in these schemes.

On 23 April, Franklin Templeton India wound up six of its debt schemes due to illiquidity and redemption pressures amid covid-19 disruptions.

In an email to investors, Franklin Templeton said, as part of the winding-up process, trustees need authorisation from investors to return the money at the earliest. A negative outcome in the voting could delay the process of liquidating the assets of the scheme and paying the proceeds to unit holders, the fund house had said in its communication.

"Therefore, I urge you not to base your choice on market speculations or rumours," said Sanjay Sapre, India-President, Franklin Templeton.

The payment schedule can only be finalised and implemented after the successful completion of the voting process. Franklin Templeton cited Sebi regulations for mutual funds of 1996 under section 41 while making the statement.

But Sebi regulation is silent about the repercussions of a negative outcome of the voting exercise.

"The trustee shall call a meeting of the unit-holders to approve by simple majority of the unit-holders present and voting at the meeting resolution for authorising the trustees or any other person to take steps for winding up of the scheme," it said.

It is unclear how Franklin Templeton had arrived at this interpretation. The Asset Management Company (AMC) told its investors that a negative outcome would not result in the winding up process being reversed and restarting of redemption, subscription.

According to a senior corporate lawyer, this interpretation seems to be a stretch.

"The regulation does not say anything on negative outcome. It almost seems that unit holders vote is redundant. Winding up is defined as paying-off investors which is the whole purpose of the exercise. Under Sebi master regulation ideally the refund process should be completed within two years, however the section 41 does not define a timeline," he said declining to be named.

According to Rajeev Agarwal, former whole time member, Sebi, the powers granted to trustees to rule on winding up and process to be followed for winding up have to be read separately.

“Regulation 41 has nothing to do with the powers of either trustees or unit holders (by 75% majority) or Sebi while deciding if the scheme is to be wound up in certain circumstances. Regulation 41 will be applicable only to decide as to who will execute winding up after the decision of winding up is taken," said Agarwal.

He added in case of a deadlock, the AMC should seek regulatory guidance.

However, as per Sumit Agrawal, founding partner, Regstreet Law Advisor, the criteria for winding up needs to be read along with the process winding up.

“Sebi regulations had not envisaged such a situation and therefore, in law, the rights of investors or obligations of an AMC is dependent on harmonious reading of provisions dealing with criterion for winding up and the procedure and manner of winding up. The moot question here is whether unitholders' right to vote / approve is restricted to authorising the trustees or any other person to take steps for winding up of the scheme, or is it inclusive of rejecting the winding up itself and therefore overriding the decision of trustees," said Agrawal.

As per Amit Tandon, chief executive of Institutional Investor Advisory Services (IIAS), the AMC should talk about alternate scenarios. “The winding-down of the schemes will happen irrespective of whether investors vote for or against. The fund house should have better used this opportunity to talk about alternate scenario's for returning money to investors. This is the question that investors want answered," said Tandon.

Under Sebi regulations, Franklin is first supposed to take care of its liabilities, which include loans from banks. The AMC had borrowed nearly ₹3000 crore from banks to meet the redemption pressures in March and April.

Sapre said the schemes are receiving inflows from maturing papers. "We continue to see marked reduction in borrowing levels across some of our funds under winding-up, as we received these cash flows via coupons, scheduled maturities and prepayments".

Mint had earlier reported that the fund house has received some payments to the tune of ₹2,000 crore so far.

Franklin Templeton on 1 May had told Mint that it is in the process of hiring an independent advisor for the e-voting process, which has still not happened.

