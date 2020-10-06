“Under securities laws, trading by employees in the schemes of mutual funds where they work could be charged with front-running or insider trading, depending upon the nature of trade. If the trades are placed ahead of trades placed by the fund and in a pattern, it is front-running. However, if the trades are placed based on USPI (unpublished price sensitive information) then the insider trading charge arises. But in both cases, the provisions of code of conduct applicable to mutual fund employees gets triggered. While in India, enforcement in mutual fund arena is evolving, the US SEC has had a stellar success," said Sumit Agrawal, Managing Partner, Regstreet Law Advisors & former Sebi officer.