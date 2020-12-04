The Supreme Court on December 3, 2020 issued an interim order allowing the Trustee of Franklin Templeton to seek consent of the unitholders for the winding up of the six schemes. The fund house will now be proceeding with next steps to seek unitholder consent for the winding up of the six schemes. The process will happen online for ease of participation, says the fund house. Consent will be sought from the unitholders for each scheme separately.

"In order to ensure maximum participation, the process of seeking unitholder’ consent will be through an “Electronic Vote" followed by a meeting through video conference. As stated above, the details and modalities of the same will be shared with you soon. The objective of the voting exercise is to seek consent, by 'simple majority', to implement the decision taken by the Trustee to wind up the six fixed income schemes and thereby enable an orderly liquidation of assets and distribution of investment proceeds," says Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), in a note to the investors.

As a unitholder, you will have two choices:

A. Vote “Yes" in favour of the orderly winding up – A “Yes" vote will allow us to proceed with the next step which is seeking unitholder authorization. Post this, the Trustee or any other authorized person can proceed with monetization of assets and distribution of monies to unitholders. This will also mean that the schemes will not be required to make a distress sale of portfolio securities to fund redemptions.

B. Vote “No" against the orderly winding up – A “No" vote will mean the funds will be required to re-open for purchases and redemptions. The schemes may suffer significant losses due to the need to sell securities at distress prices to fund heightened redemption volumes.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund believes unitholders should vote 'Yes'. Here's why

"We seek your consent for the orderly winding up and believe this will result in the best possible outcomes for unitholders under the current circumstances. In normal market conditions, the opportunity to liquidate assets at fair value will increase with time," says Sanjay Sapre.

From April 24 to November 27, 2020, the schemes under winding up have received over ₹11,576 crores from maturities, pre-payments, and coupons. Out of the ₹11,576 crores, the schemes have received ₹2,836 crores in the month of November 2020.

Four out of the six schemes are already cash positive. Individually, Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund and Franklin India Credit Risk Fund have approx. 48%, 46%, 33% and 14% of their respective AUM in cash as on November 27, 2020.

In the note, the fund house assures that voting for an orderly winding up does not mean a lengthy wait for return of monies. "Once we receive a majority “Yes" vote in favour of the orderly winding up of the schemes, we will immediately proceed with a second vote to seek approval of the unitholders as required under regulation 41 of SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulation 1996 to authorize the Trustee, or any other person, to proceed with the winding up of the schemes," says Sanjay Sapre.

The person authorised under regulation 41 would then be able to distribute the cash already available in the schemes and make further payments at regular intervals as the schemes monetize assets and receive cash-flows.

Franklin Temnpleton will update on the next steps related to the process of seeking consent in next few days.

