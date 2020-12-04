"In order to ensure maximum participation, the process of seeking unitholder’ consent will be through an “Electronic Vote" followed by a meeting through video conference. As stated above, the details and modalities of the same will be shared with you soon. The objective of the voting exercise is to seek consent, by 'simple majority', to implement the decision taken by the Trustee to wind up the six fixed income schemes and thereby enable an orderly liquidation of assets and distribution of investment proceeds," says Sanjay Sapre, President, Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India), in a note to the investors.