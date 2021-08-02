FT case a call to improve industry risk management

The issues are manifold. Some failures are straightforward, including an operational risk failure that led FT to conduct a transaction with an entity barred by Sebi, and a failure to adjust the valuation of instruments from issuers facing financing difficulties. Other issues are more nuanced, such as running schemes in a similar manner (with overlapping holdings), thereby violating Sebi’s categorization rules in spirit, if not the letter. The broader question is whether some of the risk management issues are specific to one firm or systemic. While regulations can outline valuation principles and provide some guidelines, it cannot account for every scenario; the valuation agencies have a critical role to play here.

