Gifting MFs to a child: 6 critical factors parents should keep in mind before transferring mutual funds

Transferring mutual fund units to children remains an effective strategy for establishing family legacies, yet the regulatory environment has evolved.
Following the introduction of the Income Tax Act, 2025, alongside refreshed SEBI mandates, the procedure is now strictly standardised and digitally driven.
Below are 6 critical factors parents should evaluate before initiating mutual fund transfers to their heirs.
Presenting mutual funds is a favoured method for securing a child's financial future — but recent mandates have increased procedural complexity.
From mandatory demat transitions to shifting tax liabilities, guardians must navigate this updated system carefully to prevent errors and facilitate seamless asset migration.
Unlike liquid cash or physical bullion, mutual fund units are classified as capital assets under modern tax statutes. Consequently, gifting them necessitates adherence to rigid protocols regarding transfer mechanics, taxation, and legal reporting.
While the act of gifting is non-taxable, the tax burden persists — it merely relocates to future milestones.
A pivotal update: mutual fund units are eligible for gifting exclusively through demat accounts.
Transfers involving Statement of Account (SoA) records are currently prohibited. Investors are required to transition their paper-based holdings into electronic demat form prior to gifting, ensuring every transaction is transparent and verifiable.
When units reside in demat format, the gift is processed as an off-market movement. A nominal service charge is levied — ₹25 or 0.03% of the total asset valuation (whichever is greater), plus statutory GST and stamp duties. Although these expenses are low, maintaining strict regulatory compliance is non-negotiable.
Parents are not liable for capital gains tax during the transfer phase, as bona fide gifts remain exempt under current revenue codes. This positioning makes gifting a highly effective mechanism for reallocating wealth without activating an immediate tax event for the household. The beneficiary child incurs no tax liability at the moment of acquisition. However, upon the eventual liquidation of these units, capital gains taxes are calculated using the parent’s initial acquisition price and the cumulative holding duration.
For minor beneficiaries, any dividends or income produced by the gifted assets is consolidated with the income of the highest-earning parent. Only a tiny ₹1,500 annual exemption per child is permitted. This consolidation remains active until the recipient reaches legal majority.
To execute correctly, transition holdings to demat, execute a formal gift deed, utilise off-market delivery instructions, and settle the necessary fees. These protocols are designed to enhance market transparency and curb financial malpractice—making adherence to the official workflow vital.
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