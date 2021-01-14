Giving details of gains from each mutual fund, stock in ITR tough

Experts feel all this has made the tax filing process cumbersome and painstaking for the taxpayers and the tax department should leverage technology to get the relevant details from various institutions. “I believe that the income tax department can leverage the power of technology and integrate data received from stock exchanges and KYC (know your customer) registration agencies on listed shares transactions and expand the scope of Form 26AS. The new format of 26AS (annual information report), effective from 1 June 2020, includes new areas such as specified financial transactions. Similarly, the scope can be expanded to pre-filled information on listed share transactions," said Harsh Bhuta, partner of Bhuta Shah & Co. LLP, a tax firm.