Global bond markets under pressure amid deluge of supply

The 10-year Treasury note’s yield rose more than five basis points to 1.373%, above its 200-day moving average and near the high end of its range since mid-July. German 10-year yields surged to a seven-week high of minus 0.32% before Wednesday’s sale of a new green security. And in the U.K., benchmark yields rose to their highest since June after the government sold four- and 50-year debt in an auction.