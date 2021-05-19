Go for the ‘ladder’ strategy to boost returns

That would translate to ₹12,000 in domestic equity funds, up from the current ₹9,000. You can do that by adding an index fund in the large-cap category; a Nifty 100 fund, for example. You can double your investments in US equity to ₹4,000. The remaining ₹4,000 can be invested in a low-duration debt fund such as Kotak Savings Fund or SBI Ultra Short Fund. You can also split the debt investment with some allocation to gold in the form of a gold savings fund.