Gold ETFs and Gold mutual funds may lose out to the new Gold EGRs on tax front

"Section 112 of the Income Tax Act, 1961 has a rate of 10% for listed securities. However Gold ETFs being units are excluded and a 20% LTCG tax rate with indexation applies to gold ETFs. EGRs not being units, but being listed, will qualify both for the 1 year as well as 10% LTCG rate unike ETFs which lose out on both fronts," said Gautam Nayak, Partner, CNK and Associates LLP. "Capital Gains in listed Gold EGRs will qualify as long term if the EGR is held for more than 12 months, as with any other listed security. However the LTCG rate on them will be 20% along with the benefit of indexation or 10% without indexing the cost whichever is more beneficial to the investor"," said Ameet Patel, Partner, Manohar Chowhary and Associates and Past President of Bombay Chartered Accountants' Society (known as BCAS).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}