Gold exchange traded funds or gold ETFs saw a pullout of over ₹61 crore in July, their first outflow in seven months. The gold ETFs category, which has seen continuous inflows since December 2020, witnessed an outflow of ₹61.5 crore in July this year, according to data from Association of Mutual Funds in India.

In June and May of this year, gold ETFs had seen net inflows of ₹360 crore in June and ₹288 crore respectively. In the first six months of this year, investors put in ₹3,107 crore in gold ETFs.

Gold ETFs are basically open-ended mutual fund schemes which invest in gold and these securities can be bought and sold on the exchange. Apart from easing the hassles of storing physical gold, ETFs also provide liquidity to investors.

After a strong run in 2020, gold has been volatile this year. In the futures market, gold currently trades around ₹47,200 on MCX, down about ₹9,000 from last year's August high.

A stronger US dollar, which hovered near the 9-1/2-month high hit last week, dented gold's allure, although the losses were limited by growing concerns over the economic fallout from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Despite outflow, the assets under management (AUM) of gold ETFs rose to ₹16,750 crore at the end of July from ₹16,225 crore at June-end.

On the other hand, equity mutual funds to clock a staggering net investment of ₹22,583 crore in July, amid rally in stock markets.

This was much higher than a net inflow of ₹5,988 crore seen in June, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India showed on Monday.

Analysts have attributed the outflow in gold ETFs to investors tending to divert their investments into equities due to attractive returns fetched by equity funds. (With PTI inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.