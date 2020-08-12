Home >Mutual Funds >News >Gold mutual funds hit by fall in prices, DSP World Gold Fund down 7% in a day

Gold mutual funds have been hit hard due to a continuous fall in prices of the yellow metal in the last two sessions. The daily Net Asset Value (NAV) of DSP World Gold Fund fell down by 7.31% in a single day as on August 11. Gold mutual funds have fallen by upto 3.35% in one day. Gold prices have fallen by 4,500 in the last two days. Last week, gold prices in India jumped to the record highs of over 56,000 per 10 grams. There are a total of 21 gold mutual fund schemes in India including Gold Exchange Traded Funds (Gold ETFs).

DSP World Gold Fund is an open ended fund of fund scheme investing in BlackRock Global Funds – World Gold Fund. The scheme manages assets worth 772 crore.

Among the gold funds, IDBI Gold Fund took the maximum hit in its one day NAV among the gold funds. The NAV fell by 3.36% as on August 11, shows data from Value Research. Kotak Gold Fund and HDFC Gold Fund followed, by falling 2.6% and 2.3% respectively. See the table below for the list of schemes and fall in their one day NAV.

On an average the gold mutual funds fell by around 2% in one day. Gold mutual funds have remained on top of the charts on the basis of performance for few months now. Eye-popping double-digit returns of close to 50% in one year attracted many investors to the category.

Acording to data from Amfi, investors have infused over 1,600 crore in gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in 2019-20, after pulling out money for the last six financial years, as the coronavirus outbreak spurred safe-haven buying. In July, gold ETFs saw net inflows of 921 crore compared to 494 crore in June, registering a growth of over 86%.


Gold funds and their fall in NAV in a single day

% Fall in NAV in a single day . Source: Value Research
View Full Image
% Fall in NAV in a single day . Source: Value Research
Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Gold prices in India today fell below ₹50,000 per 10 gram

Why gold, silver prices are crashing

2 min read . 11:30 AM IST
Since its launch in August 2017, Google Pay slowly picked up pace in India to compete with market leaders Paytm and PhonePe, (AFP)

Google Pay starts offering 'digital gold', mutual funds coming soon

2 min read . 28 Mar 2019
Silver vs. Gold: How the two metals compare as investments
wsj

Silver vs. Gold: How the two metals compare as investments

5 min read . 09 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout