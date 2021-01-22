Growth or dividend, which is better to invest in mutual funds?

Which is a better option for mutual fund investments -- growth or dividend payout, from taxation point of view?

- Aniruddh Sharma

By Balwant Jain, investment and tax expert

The choice between growth and dividend option should depend on your present income tax slabs. Since the dividends have become fully taxable in the hands of taxpayers, it would make sense for you to opt for dividend option in case your total taxable income does not exceed ₹5 lakh for which you can claim rebate under Section 87A effectively making the dividends tax-free in your hands.

However, in case your total taxable income exceeds ₹5 lakh, you will have to pay tax from the initial tax exemption limit of ₹2.50 lakh on your dividends. In case you opt for growth option, the short term capital gains on equity scheme would get taxed at flat 15% without any basic exemption whereas long term capital gains on equity schemes will get taxed at flat rate of 10% beyond the initial exemption of one lakh.

In case you have invested in debt schemes the short term gains will be taxed like your dividend income but for long term capital gains you will get the benefit of indexation and a flat rate of 20% will apply on long term capital gains after reducing the indexed cost from the redemption value. Moreover, you will also have to take into account whether you intend to opt for old scheme of taxation or will opt for new concession rate regime. Take help of your tax advisor to help you decide this matter.

(View expressed by the expert are his own.)

