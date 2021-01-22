Growth or dividend, which is better to invest in mutual funds?

In case you have invested in debt schemes the short term gains will be taxed like your dividend income but for long term capital gains you will get the benefit of indexation and a flat rate of 20% will apply on long term capital gains after reducing the indexed cost from the redemption value. Moreover, you will also have to take into account whether you intend to opt for old scheme of taxation or will opt for new concession rate regime. Take help of your tax advisor to help you decide this matter.