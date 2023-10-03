Groww Mutual Fund Launches Groww NIFTY Total Market Index Fund: Five things to know
Groww Mutual Fund has launched the Groww Nifty Total Market Index Fund, India's first Total Market Index Fund. The fund will track the Nifty Total Market Index and provide potential returns that correspond to the total returns of the index
Groww Mutual Fund has announced the launch of Groww Nifty Total Market Index Fund, based on the NIFTY Total Market Index. Anupam Tiwari (Fund Manager) will be managing the fund. "India's economic story is multi-dimensional, with growth seen across diverse sectors. Groww NIFTY Total Market Index Fund seeks to offer investors an opportunity to benefit from India’s growth," said Harsh Jain, COO and co-founder, of Groww.