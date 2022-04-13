Indian active funds saw a big rebound in their performance last year, with 50% of equity large-cap schemes outperforming their benchmark in the year ended December 2021, according to the latest S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) India scorecard.

Only 26.83% ELSS or equity-linked savings schemes underperformed their benchmarks during the year.

However, long-term underperformance remained intact as 82.26% large-cap funds failed to beat their benchmark (S&P BSE 100) and 79.07% of the ELSS funds underperformed S&P BSE 200 on a five-year basis. Moreover, 68% of large-cap funds underperformed their benchmark over the 10-year period.

Meanwhile, mid- and small-cap schemes fared better in terms of returns against their benchmarks. While 50% mid- and small-cap schemes underperformed S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index on a one-year basis, 58.14% such funds failed to beat returns of their benchmark over the five years.

The report also noted that around 54.55% of large-cap, 39.02% of active ELSS and 37.25% of the active mid- and small-cap funds underperformed their respective benchmarks in the six months ending December 2021.

The SPIVA India scorecard reports on the performance of actively managed Indian mutual funds compared to their respective benchmark indices over one-, three-, and five-year investment horizons.

For the one-year period ended June 2021, SPIVA last scorecard had showed that 86.2% of Indian equity large-cap funds and 53.7% of the ELSS funds underperformed their respective benchmarks.

Akash Jain, associate director, global research and design, S&P Dow Jones Indices, said, “Over the one-year period ending December 2021, mid-/small-cap was the best performing fund category amongst the equities covered in the SPIVA India Scorecard. The benchmark for this category, the S&P BSE 400 MidSmallCap Index, was up 51% the same period. Though, market participants in this category of active funds may have witnessed a wider spread in fund returns as the difference in the first & third quartile fund was 19% thus presenting fund selection challenges."

In terms of debt funds, the report noted that over longer periods, the majority of active funds in the bond category have underperformed their respective benchmarks.

Data showed 61.74% of government bonds underperformed S&P BSE India Government Bond Index on a one-year basis, while 88.32% of funds underperformed in the five-year period.