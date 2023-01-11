HDFC AMC debuts Long Duration Debt Fund: NFO to close next week

Mr. Shobhit Mehrotra, Head of Fixed Income at HDFC Asset Management Company, who has more than 30 years of expertise in fund management and the fixed income market, will manage the scheme. Commenting on HDFC Long Duration Debt Fund, Shobhit Mehrotra, said, “India is likely to see the highest growth over the next 5 years among all the major economies. Several structural growth drivers will support India’s growth story. The total debt to GDP remains lowest amongst the major global economies; thus, there is potential to grow by leveraging. With rate hikes of 225 bps during 2022, large part of curve flattening has already happened; yield movement at the longer end has been relatively small. Interest rates generally fall as countries move up the economic ladder. Hence, India offers conducive environment for long-duration debt."