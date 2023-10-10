Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Tuesday said Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management, has been elected as the chairman of the industry body. He was elected to this position in a board meeting following 28th AGM held in September, PTI reported.

In addition to AMFI chairman, the board of the industry body also elected Anthony Heredia, MD and CEO of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund as its vice-chairman, the AMFI said in a statement.

Navneet Munot will take over the charge from A Balasubramanian, CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Asset Management on October 16. He is a Chartered Accountant and has over three decades of experience in the financial services.

“For AMFI as an organisation, I look forward to continuing the strong legacy and building on the AMFI 2.0 strategy that has been outlined to strengthen AMFI," PTI quoted Munot as saying.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Anthony Heredia will take over the charge from Radhika Gupta, CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management on October 16. He is a Chartered Accountant and has over 26 years of experience in the investment management industry.

"I am eager to work collaboratively with our industry partners and stakeholders to chart a path towards achieving the ambitious goal of managing 100 trillion AUM (assets under management), " Heredia was reported as saying.

The AMFI was incorporated on August 22, 1995, as a non-profit organisation. It is dedicated to developing the Indian Mutual Fund Industry on professional, healthy and ethical lines and to enhance and maintain standards in all areas with a view to protecting and promoting the interests of mutual funds and their unit holders. As of now, 44 Asset Management Companies that are registered with Sebi, are its members.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!