HDFC AMC's Navneet Munot elected as chairman of AMFI, to take charge on October 16
Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) Tuesday said Navneet Munot, MD and CEO of HDFC Asset Management, has been elected as the chairman of the industry body. He was elected to this position in a board meeting following 28th AGM held in September, PTI reported.
