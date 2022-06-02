Traditionally banks have followed a relationship-manager (RM) driven commission-based distribution model. There have been instances of RMs pushing products that are not suited for clients, in order to earn higher commission. While several banks enable investing on their apps, the trend toward dedicated investing apps is new. Before you invest, understand how the bank is earning its money. In the case of HDFC Money, it is through distributor commissions. In the case of Kotak Cherry, the model is not clear at present. However, it may also be through commissions on products like fixed deposits or bonds in the future, even if direct mutual funds are offered. There is also a host of non-bank owned apps in this space including Kuvera, Groww and Paytm Money, which are free for many products (such as commission-less direct mutual funds). You should take all of these into account as well while making a choice of platform.

