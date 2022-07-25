HDFC MF announces new fund managers for schemes managed by Prashant Jain1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 06:04 PM IST
NEW DELHI: HDFC Mutual Fund has announced new fund managers for the schemes that were earlier managed by Prashant Jain, who stepped down on Friday. Jain used to manage HDFC Balanced Advantage, Flexi Cap, and Top 100 Fund, with combined assets of about ₹90,000 crore.