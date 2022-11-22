Equity mutual funds (MFs) attracted ₹9,390 crore in the month of October 2022, marking the 20th straight month of inflows into equity mutual funds, as compared to ₹14,100 crore in September. Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021. The inflow pushed the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the industry to ₹39.5 lakh crore at the end of October, from ₹38.4 lakh crore at the end of September.

HDFC MFs large additions were HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel. It's prominent reductions were Coal India, Bharat Electron and Power Fin Corporation (PFC). DCX Systems was a new entrants while Bank of India was a complete exit.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund house's major additions were Infosys, HDFC and Axis Bank. Meanwhile, its major reductions were HDFC Bank, Pfizer and Dr. Reddy's Lab. Piramal Enterprises was a new entrants while Muthoot CapServ was a complete exit, showed data MF fund house wise by Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

Axis MFs prominent additions were Cipla, PI Industries and Narayana Hrudaya. It reduced ICICI Bank, Hind Unilever and Samvardhana Motherson. New entrant includes Kansai Nerolac while NMDC was a complete exit.

DSP MFs large additions were Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance and IndusInd Bank. It's major reduction included Voltas, Tata Motors and Cholamandalam Invest. Pfizer and Suven Pharma were new entrants.

ICICI Pru MFs major additions were ICICI Lombard General, Zee Entertainment and Maruti Suzuki. The fund reduced Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and HCL Technologies. Tracxn Tech. was a new entrants while Aarti Inds was a complete exit.

Kotak MFs large additions were Tata Chemicals, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India (SBI). It's prominent reductions included TCS, HDFC Bank and Shree Cement. New entrants included Karur Vysya Bank and Tracxn Tech. while Westlife Food was a complete exit.

PPFAS MFs prominent additions were ICICI Bank and Motilal Oswal Fin. New entrants included Global Health while Aarti Industries was a complete exit, as per the data by the brokerage.

Franklin Templeton MFs major additions were Larsen & Toubro (L&T), HDFC and IndusInd Bank. The fund reduced exposure in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC AMC and HDFC Bank. The list of new entries included Zee Entertainment and ICICI Lombard General while Aarti Industries was a complete exit.