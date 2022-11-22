HDFC MF, Axis MF, other top mutual fund houses buying and dumping these stocks

Equity mutual funds (MFs) attracted ₹9,390 crore in the month of October 2022, marking the 20th straight month of inflows into equity mutual funds, as compared to ₹14,100 crore in September. Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021. The inflow pushed the Assets Under Management (AUM) of the industry to ₹39.5 lakh crore at the end of October, from ₹38.4 lakh crore at the end of September.

