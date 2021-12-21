HDFC MF drops equity exposure in balanced advantage fund to 57%

According to the fund house, as of 30 November 2021, unhedged equity exposure of the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund was 57.1% of the total assets against 82.8% in April 2020. The fund’s equity exposure started falling from a high of 83% from August 2020 just as the market rally started gaining momentum. The BSE Sensex was trading in the range of 35,000-40,000 in August 2020. The equity exposure saw gradual decrease to below 60% in October just as the market approached the 65,000 level.