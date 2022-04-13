Equity mutual funds attracted an all-time high net inflow of ₹28,463 crore in March on continued interest by investors. This was significantly higher than the net inflow of ₹19,705 crore in February, ₹14,888 crore in January and ₹25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed.

HDFC Mutual Fund's large additions were HDFC ( ₹17.16 bn), HDFC Bank ( ₹11.8 bn) and UltraTech Cement ( ₹3.18 bn). It's prominent reductions were ITC, NHPC Ltd and Adani Wilma. Zydus Wellness and Sudarshan Chem were new entrants while L&T Fin Holdings was a complete exit, the fund house's data accumulated by Edelweiss showed.

The team of fund managers at HDFC AMC, headed by Prashant Jain have increased shareholding in pharma stocks like Alembic Pharma (increased holding by 2,31,543 shares), Ipca Labs (raised holding by 30,000 shares), and Torrent Pharma (increased by 36,313 shares), as per the Fund Manager wise holdings data analyzed for the month of March 2022 by Edelweiss.

Overall, the mutual fund (MF) industry registered a net outflow of ₹69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of ₹31,533 crore in the preceding month. The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to ₹37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from ₹38.56 lakh crore at February-end.

Further, monthly Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution collected reached an all-time high at ₹12,328 crore, up almost 8% from ₹11,438 crore in February 2022.